Johnson Controls Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Offing?

Johnson Controls International plc JCI is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026) financial numbers on May 6, before market open.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average surprise was 4.9%. In the last reported quarter, its earnings of 89 cents per share beat the consensus estimate of 84 cents by 6%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.1 billion, indicating an increase of 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $1.12 per share, indicating an increase of 36.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Key Factors and Estimates to Note Ahead of JCI’s Earnings Release

Solid demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) platforms in data centers and strength in controls businesses are expected to have augmented the Americas segment’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $4.06 billion, indicating 39.1% growth from the year-ago figure.



The Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) segment is expected to have benefited from strength in the service, fire and security, and applied HVAC businesses. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.30 billion, indicating a 20% increase from the year-ago figure.



Solid momentum in the service business and strength in the products and systems business are expected to have supported the performance of the Asia Pacific segment. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $679 million, reflecting an increase 25.3% year over year.



However, rising operating expenses are expected to have weighed on Johnson Controls’ bottom line. Higher cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have impacted its margins and profitability in the fiscal second quarter.



JCI has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given the company’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

Johnson Controls International plc Price and EPS Surprise

Johnson Controls International plc price-eps-surprise | Johnson Controls International plc Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Johnson Controls this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Johnson Controls has an Earnings ESP of +0.17%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: JCI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



RBC Bearings RBC has an Earnings ESP of +5.80% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 15. RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.3%.



AGCO Corporation AGCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. AGCO’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 329.6%.



Kennametal Inc. KMT has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on May 6. Kennametal’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 35.4%.

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Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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