Johnson Controls Reaffirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022. The company also provided outlook for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.62 to $0.64 per share on organic revenue growth in the high-single digits.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.56 per share on revenues of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.22 to $3.32 per share on organic revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.92 per share on a revenue growth of 10.6 percent to $23.05 billion for the year.

