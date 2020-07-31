Markets
JCI

Johnson Controls Re-initiates FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook, Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provided adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter and re-initiated adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2020.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.68 to $0.72 per share on organic revenue decline of 9 to 11 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share on a revenue decline of 20.5 percent to $5.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company re-initiated adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.16 to $2.20 per share, representing a year-over-year increase of 10 to 12 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.93 per share on a revenue decline of 9.7 percent to $21.64 billion for the year.

The company had withdrawn its previously communicated fiscal year 2020 guidance in early May, as a result of the challenging and uncertain macro environment attributable to the impact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JCI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular