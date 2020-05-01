Johnson Controls Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 7:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI) will host a conference call at 7:30 AM ET on May 1, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 888-324-9610 (US) or 630-395-0255 (International) with passcode "Johnson Controls."

For a replay call, dial 800-759-4057 (US) or 402-998-0479 (International) with passcode 6541.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.