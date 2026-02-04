Johnson Controls Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended December 2025) adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line increased 39% year over year.



Total revenues (continuing operations) of $5.80 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion in the quarter. The top line increased 7% year over year, whereas organic revenues increased 6%.

Q1 Segmental Results

Effective from the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company started reporting under three segments, namely Americas, EMEA and APAC.



Americas: Revenues were $3.84 billion, up 6% year over year. Organic sales also increased 6%, driven by the strong performance of the applied heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and controls businesses. Adjusted EBITA increased 7% year over year to $632 million.



EMEA: Revenues totaled $1.26 billion, up 9% year over year. Organic sales rose 4% due to strong growth in the service business. Adjusted EBITA was $164 million, up 21% year over year.



APAC: Revenues increased 8% to $693 million. Sales rose 8% organically, due to strength in Products and Systems. Adjusted EBITA was $117 million, up 30% year over year.

Margin Profile

In the fiscal first quarter, Johnson Controls’ cost of sales increased 6.4% year over year to approximately $3.72 billion. Gross profit increased 7.7% year over year to $2.07 billion and the margin rose 30 basis points (bps) to 35.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.22 billion, down 12.7% year over year.

Financial Position

Johnson Controls had cash and cash equivalents of $552 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $379 million at the end of fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025). Long-term debt was $8.7 billion compared with $8.59 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.



In the first three months of fiscal 2026, the company generated net cash of $611 million from operating activities compared with $249 million in the year-ago period. It reported a free cash flow (on an adjusted basis) of $428 million in the same period compared with $603 million in the year-ago period.



The company paid dividends worth $245 million and did not repurchase any shares in the fiscal first quarter.

Q2 Guidance

Johnson Controls anticipates organic revenue growth of approximately 5% from the year-ago level. Operating leverage is estimated to be approximately 45%. It expects adjusted earnings to be about $1.11 per share.

FY26 Guidance

Johnson Controls anticipates organic revenue growth to be in the mid-single-digit range from the prior-year level. Operating leverage is expected to be about 50%. It expects adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $4.70. It expects adjusted free cash flow conversion of about 100%.

JCI’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



