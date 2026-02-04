Johnson Controls Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 4, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 855-979-6654 (US) or +1-646-233-4753 (International) with with passcode 927389.For a replay call, dial (US) or (International).

