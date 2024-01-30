Johnson Controls Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Jan. 30, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 844-763-8274 (US) or +1-412-717-9224 (International).

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (International), Passcode 7320673.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.