Johnson Controls price target raised to $87 from $86 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye raised the firm’s price target on Johnson Controls (JCI) to $87 from $86 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes shares traded up Wednesday after Johnson Controls beat Q4 top-/bottom-line estimates and guided FY25 EPS near consensus, while announcing a $500M cost savings program. Demand trends screen positively, Oppenheimer adds.

