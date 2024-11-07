Johnson Controls price target raised to $87 from $86 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye raised the firm’s price target on Johnson Controls (JCI) to $87 from $86 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes shares traded up Wednesday after Johnson Controls beat Q4 top-/bottom-line estimates and guided FY25 EPS near consensus, while announcing a $500M cost savings program. Demand trends screen positively, Oppenheimer adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on JCI:
- Johnson Controls price target raised to $85 from $80 at Baird
- Johnson Controls price target raised to $75 from $64 at Barclays
- Johnson Controls price target raised to $90 from $84 at Wells Fargo
- Johnson Controls Exceeds Q4 Expectations with Strong Growth
- Johnson Controls sees Q1 adjusted EPS 57c-60c, consensus 56c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.