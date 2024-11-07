News & Insights

Johnson Controls price target raised to $87 from $86 at Oppenheimer

November 07, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye raised the firm’s price target on Johnson Controls (JCI) to $87 from $86 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes shares traded up Wednesday after Johnson Controls beat Q4 top-/bottom-line estimates and guided FY25 EPS near consensus, while announcing a $500M cost savings program. Demand trends screen positively, Oppenheimer adds.

