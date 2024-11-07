Johnson Controls price target raised to $86 from $81 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Johnson Controls (JCI) to $86 from $81 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a solid earnings quality in Q4, with good incrementals and free cash flow, strong datacenter growth, and 700 bps of margin expansion in Global Products, though the risk-reward looks balanced at the current valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
