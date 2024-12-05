Johnson Controls price target raised to $83 from $75 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Johnson Controls (JCI) to $83 from $75 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Amid a “slightly brighter demand outlook” for short cycle industrial goods, the firm adjusted ratings in the U.S. multi-industry group as part of a 2025 outlook. Short cycle industrial goods are likely to be the key area of acceleration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says valuations are now at or approaching all-time highs for most stocks, “despite / because of all-time high earnings.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JCI:
- Johnson Controls Expands Financial Market Presence
- Johnson Controls’ Divestiture Strategy: Navigating Operational Risks and Financial Implications
- Johnson Controls assumed with a Neutral at UBS
- Johnson Controls price target raised to $86 from $81 at RBC Capital
- Johnson Controls price target raised to $87 from $86 at Oppenheimer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.