Johnson Controls offers rare 10-year bond in green debut

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - Johnson Controls International returned to the US dollar bond market on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years to issue its inaugural green bond offering.

The company, which makes fire protection, HVAC systems, and security equipment for buildings, also issued in euros last week as it combined raising funds for investment purposes in sustainable projects together with refinancing debt.

The company was last in the US dollar market in February 2017 with a US$500m 4.50% 2047 bond.

Johnson Controls is an infrequent issuer in US dollars as it only comes to the market once every three years going back to 2011, according to IFR data.

That scarcity value helped Johnson Controls, rated Baa2/BBB+, price a US$625m 10-year US dollar green bond at 110bp over Treasuries, tight to initial price thoughts of 140bp area.

At that level it came well inside where one broker-dealer placed fair value at around 120bp over Treasuries.

"They don't have an on-the-run 10-year bond so you could see a lot of interest in this issue," said the broker-dealer.

By the time buyside calls were completed some 130 investors were engaged on the trade, including green investors eager to get behind a debut.

Proceeds are expected to be used towards financing or refinancing eligible green projects from a portfolio of investments, which the company intends to regularly maintain and report to investors, according to a company presentation.

The green bond follows a sustainability improvement loan the company issued in December, when it restructured two revolving credit facilities with 18 banks for a new security linked to its ESG performance.

Johnson Controls followed the dollar offering with a €1bn two-part senior unsecured transaction on Wednesday.

It priced €500m September 2027s and €500m September 2032s at 80bp and 113bp over swaps, respectively.

That compared with IPTs of 120bp area and 150bp area. At those levels the trade offered "great value", according to a lead, who said in comparison the 10-year dollar bond priced at an equivalent spread of 80bp over euro mid-swaps. Books closed at €3.7bn and €2.9bn, respectively.

With a very limited curve, bankers on the deal said fair value was highly subjective. The key comparable highlighted during marketing was the issuer's €1bn 1% September 2023, bid at 42bp pre-announcement.

Proceeds from the euro tranches, issued via subsidiary Tyco Fire & Security, will go towards refinancing the €750m bond maturing in December.

The bond offerings came after Johnson Controls completed its sale of Power Solutions for US$13.2bn in 2019, to complete its transformation to a pure-play building company, management noted in the presentation.

Brookfield Business Partners bought Johnson Controls' Power Solutions business using a combination of high-yield bonds and loans issued earlier this year in the largest leveraged buyout financing since the Refinitiv transaction in 2018. Refinitiv is IFR's parent company.

Although Johnson Controls' net sales declined 17% in its latest earnings due to a drop in customer demand following Covid-19 outbreak, the company has taken steps to deleverage.

Opportunistic debt refinancing earlier in the year helped lower net debt to US$5.75bn from US$6.06bn the previous quarter, according to the company presentation.

