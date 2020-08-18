Johnson Controls Names Olivier Leonetti To Succeed Brian Stief As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls International plc, (JCI) announced Tuesday that Olivier Leonetti would join the Company and succeed Brian Stief as the chief financial officer as part of a planned transition. Leonetti will join the Company in the next several weeks and initially be appointed as executive vice president and CFO-elect.

Leonetti will assume the role of executive vice president and CFO, following the filing of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2020. Current Vice Chairman and CFO Brian Stief, will step down from the CFO role at that time.

Stief will remain in his role as vice chairman, serving in an advisory capacity, and will retire from the Company at the end of this calendar year. Stief and Leonetti will work closely together over the next several months to ensure an orderly transition into the 2021 calendar year.

Most recently, Leonetti served as senior vice president, CFO for Zebra Technologies. Prior to Zebra Technologies, Leonetti was executive vice president and CFO for Western Digital Corp.

During his career, Leonetti has held various finance roles, including the development of commercial and operational excellence strategies, across multiple industries. He spent over 14 years at Dell Inc. serving in a variety of global roles.

