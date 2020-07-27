Johnson Controls Launches Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls (JCI) Monday announced the launch of Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST, smart elevated skin temperature scanning solution.

Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST camera, which provides rapid scanning at accuracy levels that exceed standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), as tested and confirmed by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). In addition, the solution has been designed to meet the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's April 2020 Enforcement Policy for Telethermographic Systems.

The Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST is now available for sale in the United States and will be released globally in phases.

