Johnson Controls (JCI) Wins DOE Grant for Heat Pump Production

Johnson Controls International plc JCI has secured a $33 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains domestic production of electric heat pumps.



Under this project, JCI will bolster domestic electric heat pump production by expanding three U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, which will make nearly 200,000 units of electric heat pumps a year, representing an approximately 200% increase in energy production. The increased volume will make the energy accessible and affordable while creating employment opportunities and will tackle climate change as well.



This grant is the first one from DOE's authorization to make use of the Defense Production Act to expand domestic production of five key clean energy technologies, including heat pumps. This project will extend the York product offerings at the plants in San Antonio, TA; Wichita, KS; and Waynesboro, PA. Within these regions, JCI will collaborate with the local authorities, community colleges and economic development groups to extend internship, apprenticeship and long-term full-time job opportunities.

Johnson Controls International plc Price

Johnson Controls International plc price | Johnson Controls International plc Quote

When completed, JCI expects that this project will lower CO2 emissions from residential heating by 1.63 million metric tons and commercial and industrial heating by 25 metric tons a year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Johnson Controls currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector have been discussed below.



Graco Inc. GGG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



GGG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graco’s 2023 earnings has increased 1.7%. The stock has risen 14.9% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.9%.



The consensus estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 3.7% in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have jumped 24.8% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s 2023 earnings has improved 5%. The stock has risen 23.4% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.