Johnson Controls (JCI) Unveils New OpenBlue Security Service

Johnson Controls International plc JCI recently introduced its new OpenBlue Service: Ensuring Security Device Performance offering. The solution is suitable for security professionals who desire to boost building safety.



The new OpenBlue Service solution merges JCI’s OpenBlue suite of connected solutions, and the capacity to monitor and manage security devices across vendors with remote support services and meaningful insights from proficient engineers and simplified zero-trust cybersecurity protection. The security solution maintains and updates the customer’s security systems. JCI’s skillful resources recognize and address degrading security system performance before the occurrence of any security breach. It also ensures that the customer’s security system is operational, compliant and cybersecure.



The OpenBlue solution enables the customers and service teams to boost building safety, manage risk and augment the investment value made in security technology. The JCI solution will be launched in Global Security Exchange 2023.



JCI’s investments in digital offerings, like the OpenBlue digital platform, are expected to drive growth in the quarters ahead. The OpenBlue solutions play an integral part in meeting customer needs. Within the company’s OpenBlue platform, Net Zero Buildings as a Service offering, which includes a full portfolio of sustainability products tailored for various segments, boosts JCI’s long-term prospects. The company’s ambitious set of new ESG commitments—including its target to achieve net zero carbon emissions before 2040 with its new OpenBlue digital products and services— are commendable.

