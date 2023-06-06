Johnson Controls' (JCI) Unit Introduces AM Sheet Labels

Johnson Controls International plc’s JCI retail solution unit, Sensormatic Solutions, recently unveiled a new acousto-magnetic (AM) metal label. This sheet level was made to safeguard high-risk products such as cookware, canned foods, power tools and others.



JCI’s AM metal sheet labels particularly secure products with metal surfaces. This solves a major problem faced by retailers and thus enables them to protect stocks that couldn’t be protected earlier. These magnetic levels also lessen some of the risks associated with carrying these goods. The JCI solution further reduces the requirement of labor needed for tagging and monitoring the products, which in turn allows retailers to achieve operational improvement.



Along with AM metal sheet labels, JCI has come up with two other products to prevent the growing retail crime rate. The company has expanded its magnetic InFuzion hard tag family. This product features an ink version for visual deterrence and a wide-gap version for thicker items and footwear which reduces tagging and checkout times along with self-checkout integration capabilities. The other product, i.e., a magnetic, two-tone alarming boot wrap tag was made to solve the problem of tagging and securing boots without putting barriers between shoppers and merchandise.

These new products will be showcased at NRF PROTECT 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



IR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has improved 20.4% in the past year.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has gained 41.8% in the past year.



Axon Enterprise AXON sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s 2023 earnings have increased 13%. The stock has rallied 84.3% in the past year.

