Johnson Controls (JCI) to Provide Nozomi Solutions to Customers

Johnson Controls International JCI has signed a framework agreement with the leading operational technology and Internet of Things security company, Nozomi Networks, for using the latter’s toolset for its customers. Through the collaboration, JCI aims to deliver high-quality cybersecurity solutions for its OpenBlue (digital platform) secure communications stack.



Vijay Sankaran, Johnson Controls’ chief technology officer, said, "Johnson Controls is at the forefront of digitizing the built environment through our innovative OpenBlue platform, and we are continuously looking for opportunities to maximize safety, improve efficiency and ensure business continuity.”



Given the pandemic situation, more and more companies are embarking on digital transformation to enhance their operations. Under the OpenBlue platform, Johnson Controls’ offering of Net Zero Buildings as a Service, which includes a full portfolio of sustainability products tailored for various segments, boosts its long-term prospects. The company’s ambitious set of new ESG commitments, including its target to achieve net zero carbon emissions before 2040 with its new OpenBlue digital products and services are commendable.

Johnson Controls International plc Price

Johnson Controls International plc price | Johnson Controls International plc Quote



In June, Johnson Controls acquired Tempered Networks, which allows it to secure buildings data from the edge to cloud with zero trust based Airwall technology. Tempered Networks Airwall technology has been integrated into the OpenBlue platform.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Johnson Controls carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Lindsay Corporation LNN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LNN pulled a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Lindsay Corporation has an estimated earnings growth rate of 44.1% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied more than 25% in the past six months.



Greif, Inc. GEF presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average.



Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 26% in the past six months.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lindsay Corporation (LNN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.