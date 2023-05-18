Johnson Controls (JCI) to Decarbonize Hamburg Heating Network

Johnson Controls International JCI is set to supply four large-scale climate-friendly heat pumps to the city of Hamburg as part of a collaboration with HAMBURG WASSER (Hamburg Water) and Hamburg Energiewerke (Hamburg Energy), aimed at decarbonizing the district’s heating network.



As part of the agreement, JCI will equip Hamburg's central wastewater treatment plant’s Dradenau site with a new heat pump system to save around 66,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually. The new heat pumps from the plant will supply Hamburg with fossil-free heat from 2025 onward.



As part of the agreement, Johnson Controls will provide environmentally friendly heat to more than 39,000 residential units in Hamburg through the installation of four large-scale, 15 MW heat pumps. These pumps will extract heat from treated wastewater that leaves the plant each day and feed it into the central district heating system of Hamburg Energie, thus avoiding the usage of fossil-based heating. JCI will supply the heat pumps from its state-of-the-art facility in Nantes, France.

Johnson Controls has more than 50 years of experience in the heat pump field. Being the first to market with eco-friendly heat pumps in 1982, the company now offers an extensive portfolio of technology and refrigerants in Europe.

