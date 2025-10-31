Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Johnson Controls (JCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, indicating a decline of 6.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.32 billion, representing an increase of 1.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Johnson Controls metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' of $4.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' at $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' should come in at $784.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions North America' to come in at $807.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $484.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' to reach $138.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $94.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' will reach $188.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Johnson Controls have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, JCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

