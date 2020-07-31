Johnson Controls (JCI) Q3 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates
Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2020, handily outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The reported figure also comes in higher than the prior-year quarter’s 65 cents per share. This outperformance has been mainly aided by higher EBITA from the company’s Building Solutions North America segment.
Johnson Controls reported revenues of $5,343 million, down 17.2% year over year, in the fiscal third quarter. The revenue figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,143 million. Gross profit decreased to $1,832 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $2,144 million.
Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fiscal third quarter totaled $1,334 million, lower than the prior-year quarter’s $1,388 million.
Johnson Controls International plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Johnson Controls International plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Johnson Controls International plc Quote
Segmental Results
Building Solutions North America: This segment’s adjusted revenues came in at $2,020 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $2,327 million on decline in HVAC & Controls and Fire & Security. The segment’s EBITA increased to $311 million from the $310 million reported in third-quarter fiscal 2019 driven by cost-mitigation actions during the quarter.
Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America: Adjusted revenues in this segment came in at $756 million, down 18% year over year, due to fall in project installations, and volume declines across all regions and platforms. The segment’s EBITA was $62 million, down from the third-quarter fiscal 2019 level of $103 million. Significant volume declines during the quarter resulted in this downtrend.
Building Solutions Asia Pacific: Adjusted revenues decreased to $588 million from the year-ago quarter’s $691 million on declines in project installations and services. This segment’s EBITA came in at $92 million, down from the third-quarter fiscal 2019 level of $98 million, on lower volume.
Global Products: Adjusted revenues in this segment decreased to $1,979 million from the prior year’s $2,511 million, mainly due to lower sales within Building Management Systems, HVAC & Refrigeration Equipment and Specialty Products. This segment’s EBITA was $385 million, down from the third-quarter fiscal 2019 level of $481 million due to dismal volume.
Financial Position
Johnson Controls had cash and cash equivalents of $2,342 million as of Jun 30, 2020, down from $2,805 million as of Sep 30, 2019. Long-term debt declined to $5,671 million in the reported quarter from $6,708 million as of Sep 30, 2019.
Outlook
The company projects organic revenues to be down 9-11% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. It also expects adjusted EPS in the range of 68-72 cents in the current quarter.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Johnson Controls currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the auto sector include Sonic Automotive Inc. SAH, AutoNation AN and LCI Industries LCII. While Sonic Automotive and AutoNation sport a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), LCI Industries carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Sonic Automotive have climbed 30.3%, year to date, compared with the industry’s rise of 11%.
Shares of AutoNation have rallied 6.2%, year to date, compared with the industry’s gain of 10.9%.
Shares of LCI Industries have appreciated 15.9%, year to date, as against the industry’s decline of 5.4%.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Free Stock Analysis Report
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): Free Stock Analysis Report
LCI Industries (LCII): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.