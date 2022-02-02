Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat, Dividend Up

Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported adjusted first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share of 54 cents, up nearly 26% year over year. The bottom line marginally topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. This outperformance stemmed from higher-than-expected revenues from Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America and Building Solutions Asia Pacific and segments.



The company reported adjusted revenues of $5,862 million, up 9.7% year over year. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,767.3 million.

Segmental Results

Building Solutions North America: This segment’s adjusted revenues came in at $2,152 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,034 million on growth in HVAC & Controls and Service. The metric marginally topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,145 million. The segment’s EBITA decreased to $250 million from $255 million reported in first-quarter fiscal 2021 and lagged the consensus mark of $275 million.



Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America: Revenues from this segment totaled $959 million, up 1.2% year over year with modest growth in both project installations and service activity, led by strength in Fire & Security, and beat the consensus mark of $914 million. The segment’s EBITA came in at $104 million, up 6.1% year over year. The metric also topped the consensus mark of $92 million.



Building Solutions Asia Pacific: Revenues grew to $675 million, up 11.8% year over year on higher project installations and services, driven by strong growth in Applied HVAC & Controls. The metric topped the consensus mark of $634 million. The segment’s EBITA came in at $68 million, up nearly 12%, driven by volume leverage and the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions which were more than offset by negative price/cost and the unfavorable impact of install/service and geographic mix. The metric, however, lagged the consensus mark of $79 million.



Global Products: Revenues in this segment climbed to $2,076 million, increasing 18.3% year over year, mainly on higher sales in commercial and residential HVAC and Fire & Security. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $2,102 million. The segment’s EBITA came in at $301 million, up around 42% year over year, aided by operational efficiency, favorable product mix and higher sales. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $270 million.

Financial Position

Johnson Controls had cash and cash equivalents of $1,207 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $1,839 from the previous-year quarter. Long-term debt marginally decreased to $7,437 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Free cash flow in first-quarter fiscal 2022 was $0.3 billion. During the reported quarter, Johnson Controls completed more than $500 million in share repurchases. It also raised the dividend by 26% and deployed more than $100 million in cash in acquisitions.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2022, Johnson Controls expects adjusted EPS in the range of 62-64 cents per share, an increase of 19-23% year over year. For fiscal 2022, adjusted EPS expectation is in the band of $3.22-$3.32, implying a 22-25% jump on a year-over-year basis.

Currently, Johnson Control carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



