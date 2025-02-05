Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Johnson Controls (JCI) reported $5.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.33 billion, representing a surprise of +1.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Johnson Controls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Building Solutions North America : $2.74 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $2.74 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific : $527 million versus $491.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $527 million versus $491.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA : $1.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $1.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Net Sales- Global Products : $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.5%.

: $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.5%. Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products : $326 million compared to the $279.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $326 million compared to the $279.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Corporate Expense: -$127 million compared to the -$110 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Johnson Controls have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

