Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Prospects Bright

Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents for first-quarter fiscal 2020, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-expected revenues and operational efficiency. The bottom line also rose 7.5% year over year, primarily owing to lower SG&A costs as well as the absence of restructuring and impairment expenses. Precisely, SG&A costs for the quarter declined 9.1% year over year to $1,294 million.

Johnson Controls reported fiscal first-quarter revenues of $5,341 million, down 4.2% year over year. The revenue figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,284 million. Gross profit also increased to $1,975 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $1,803 million.

Segmental Results

Building Solutions North America: This segment’s adjusted revenues came in at $2,034 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $2,167 million on decline in HVAC & Controls and Fire & Security. The segment’s EBITA decreased to $255 million from $259 million reported in first-quarter fiscal 2020.

Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America: Revenues in this segment came in at $906 million, down 2.4% year over year due to fall in project installations, and volume declines across all regions as well as platforms. However, the segment’s EBITA rose 6% year over year to $95 million on cost-containment efforts.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific: Revenues decreased to $615 million from the year-ago quarter’s $629 million on declines in project installations and services. The segment’s EBITA came in at $79 million, up from the first-quarter fiscal 2020 level of $72 million on favourable mix and cost-cut efforts.

Global Products: Revenues in this segment declined to $1,786 million from the prior year’s $1,852 million, mainly due to lower sales in commercial HVAC, Fire & Security, as well as Industrial Refrigeration. This segment’s EBITA was $213 million, up 4% year over year, thanks to operational efficiency.

Financial Position

Johnson Controls had cash and cash equivalents of $1,839 million as of Dec 30, 2020, down from $1,951 million on Sep 30, 2020. Long-term debt decreased to $7,469 million for the reported quarter from $7,526 million as of Sep 30, 2020. Free cash flow for first-quarter fiscal 2021 came in at $400 million, on par with the year-ago period. During the quarter under review, Johnson Controls bought back 8 million shares for $346 million.

Guidance

The company projects growth in organic revenues and adjusted EBITA for second-quarter fiscal 2021. It also expects adjusted EPS in the range of 47-49 cents per share, indicating 12-17% growth year over year.

For fiscal 2021, adjusted EPS is expected in the band of $2.45-$2.55 a share, indicating 9-14% increase on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, organic revenues are expected to scale up in low-to-mid single digits.

Highlights From Johnson Controls’ New ESG Commitments

Johnson Controls announced a set of new environmental, social & governance commitments in a separate release. The company, one of the global leaders of smart and sustainable buildings, has pledged to achieve zero-carbon emissions by 2040. By 2030, it commits to lower operational and customers’ emissions by 55% and 16%, respectively, via the OpenBlue digital platform. Within the next five years, the firm targets to double the representation of women leaders worldwide. It also intends to collaborate with historically black colleges and universities to train the next-gen sustainability leaders.

Johnson Controls — which shares space with Allegion PLC ALLE , Lakeland Industries Inc. LAKE and Assa Abloy AB ASAZY — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

