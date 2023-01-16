Johnson Controls (JCI) Acquires Norway-Based Hybrid Energy

Johnson Controls International plc JCI has acquired Lysaker, Norway-based company Hybrid Energy AS, a high-temperature energy management solutions provider, which focuses on heat pumps for district heating and industrial processes. The financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.



Johnson Controls will be able to leverage Hybrid Energy’s ability to provide extremely high-temperature process heating while maintaining energy efficiency. The acquisition adds to JCI’s resources and helps reduce energy consumption in buildings, thus providing customers with a single source for heating solutions.

Hybrid Energy’s unique technology will help Johnson Controls provide its customers with cost-effective solutions, while simultaneously addressing decarbonization and sustainability efforts in Europe and other places. Using ultra-low-global warming potential natural refrigerants, Hybrid Energy provided solutions that can attain temperatures of 100 degrees Celsius and more through patented technology. These solutions will help the European Union lower greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 and accomplish the Green Deal of being climate neutral by 2050. This will also lessen the dependency on fossil fuels.

This buyout allows Johnson Controls to provide high-temperature heat pumps in rapidly growing district heating and industrial markets, mainly in Europe. The acquisition helps JCI cater to high-temperature heating requirements with a hybrid heat pump as its core.

JCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



