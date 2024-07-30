Johnson Controls Intl Unusual Options Activity For July 30

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Johnson Controls Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $394,024, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $41,600.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $70.0 for Johnson Controls Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson Controls Intl's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson Controls Intl's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson Controls Intl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.4 $1.25 $1.35 $67.50 $72.6K 1.0K 3.0K JCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.75 $1.55 $1.65 $60.00 $66.0K 3.0K 400 JCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $67.50 $51.8K 1.0K 3.7K JCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 $65.00 $51.1K 6.1K 3.2K JCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.15 $2.0 $2.0 $70.00 $41.6K 5.2K 1.0K

About Johnson Controls Intl

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Johnson Controls Intl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Johnson Controls Intl's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,443,987, the price of JCI is down by -0.17%, reaching $69.18. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Expert Opinions on Johnson Controls Intl

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $70.25.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for Johnson Controls Intl, targeting a price of $72. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Johnson Controls Intl, maintaining a target price of $61. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Johnson Controls Intl, maintaining a target price of $73. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Johnson Controls Intl, targeting a price of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Johnson Controls Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

