Johnson Controls Intl Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $76.92, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Observing a 10.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $69.58.

The standing of Johnson Controls Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $75.00 $62.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $80.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $79.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $76.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $85.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $69.00 $61.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $73.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $61.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $61.00 $54.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Johnson Controls Intl's Background

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 6.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

