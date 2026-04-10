Johnson Controls International (XTRA:TYIA) Price Target Increased by 18.75% to 118.91

The average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International (XTRA:TYIA) has been revised to 118,91 € / share. This is an increase of 18.75% from the prior estimate of 100,13 € dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103,64 € to a high of 137,91 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.61% from the latest reported closing price of 120,85 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an decrease of 751 owner(s) or 33.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYIA is 0.19%, an increase of 41.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.04% to 564,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 60,383K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,211K shares , representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYIA by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 22,655K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,937K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYIA by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 19,154K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,918K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYIA by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,581K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,504K shares , representing an increase of 28.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYIA by 78.28% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 17,240K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,959K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYIA by 4.40% over the last quarter.

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