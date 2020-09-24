Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that JCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.35, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCI was $40.35, representing a -9.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.82 and a 77.17% increase over the 52 week low of $22.78.

JCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). JCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports JCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.12%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JCI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

Invesco Cleantech ETF (PZD)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 45.6% over the last 100 days. GRID has the highest percent weighting of JCI at 8.39%.

