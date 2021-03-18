Dividends
JCI

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCI was $60.52, representing a -3.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.40 and a 165.73% increase over the 52 week low of $22.78.

JCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) and Sea Limited (SE). JCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports JCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.45%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JCI as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • Invesco Cleantech ETF (PZD)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)
  • Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 34.36% over the last 100 days. GRID has the highest percent weighting of JCI at 9.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JCI
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular