Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCI was $60.52, representing a -3.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.40 and a 165.73% increase over the 52 week low of $22.78.

JCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) and Sea Limited (SE). JCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports JCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.45%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JCI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Invesco Cleantech ETF (PZD)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 34.36% over the last 100 days. GRID has the highest percent weighting of JCI at 9.16%.

