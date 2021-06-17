Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.26, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCI was $67.26, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.33 and a 105.69% increase over the 52 week low of $32.70.

JCI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). JCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports JCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.52%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JCI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (JCI)

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (JCI)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (JCI)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (JCI)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (JCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEY with an increase of 21.41% over the last 100 days. GRID has the highest percent weighting of JCI at 8.83%.

