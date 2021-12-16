Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased JCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.64, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCI was $78.64, representing a -3.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.15 and a 73.41% increase over the 52 week low of $45.35.

JCI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). JCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports JCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 24.42%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to JCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JCI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (GRID)

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 8.32% over the last 100 days. GRID has the highest percent weighting of JCI at 8.22%.

