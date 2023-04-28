Johnson Controls International (JCI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.62, changing hands as high as $59.94 per share. Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JCI's low point in its 52 week range is $45.52 per share, with $69.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.73. The JCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.