Johnson Controls International (JCI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.93, changing hands as high as $58.49 per share. Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JCI's low point in its 52 week range is $45.52 per share, with $81.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.20. The JCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

