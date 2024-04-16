Johnson Controls International (JCI) Price Target Increased by 5.19% to 67.73

The average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) has been revised to 67.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 64.39 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.54 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.45% from the latest reported closing price of 64.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1936 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JCI is 0.29%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 769,554K shares. The put/call ratio of JCI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 67,792K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,696K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,079K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,396K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 85.63% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 31,560K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,059K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,059K shares, representing a decrease of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 23.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,332K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,187K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Johnson Controls International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson Controls transforms the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, the company drives the outcomes that matter most. Johnson Controls delivers its promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, the company is the power behind its customers' mission. Its leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

