Johnson Controls International Gains On Surge In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are climbing more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade after reporting a surge in second-quarter earnings.

Net income attributable to Johnson Controls was $133 million or $0.19 per share compared to $13 million or $0.02 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.75 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for $0.73 per share.

Net sales for the quarter were $6.686 billion, up from $6.098 billion in the previous month.

Looking ahead to the company expects third-quarter earnings in a range of $1.01-$1.03 per share and full-year earnings are expected to be $3.50-$3.60 per share.

Currently, shares are at $61.60, up 5.28 percent from the previous close of $58.51 on a volume of 2,508,090.

