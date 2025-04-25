Johnson Controls International Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $53 billion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems. Based in Cork, Ireland, the company operates through four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

The conglomerate company is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7. Ahead of this event, analysts expect JCI to report an adjusted profit of $0.77 per share, down 1.3% from $0.78 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Johnson Controls International to report an adjusted EPS of $3.61, marking a decline of 2.7% from $3.71 reported in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 14.1% year-over-year to $4.12 per share.

Shares of JCI have jumped 24.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.2% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 5.7% returns over the same period.

JCI stock soared 11.3% following the release of its solid Q1 2025 results on Feb. 5. The company reported net sales of $5.4 billion, up 4.2% year-over-year and surpassing the consensus estimate of $5.3 billion. Orders for the quarter increased 16% organically year-over-year, supported by robust demand and substantial margin expansion across all business segments. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.64, exceeding analysts’ estimate by 8.5%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Johnson Controls International expects adjusted earnings in the range of $3.50 per share to $3.60 per share, up from its previous guidance of $3.40 per share to $3.50 per share, further boosting investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on JCI stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buys" and eight "Holds.” Its mean price target of $89.95 suggests an 11.9% upside potential from current price levels.

