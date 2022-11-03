Johnson Controls Initiates Guidance

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) said, for fiscal 2023, the company expects: organic revenue growth of high single-digits to low double-digits year-over year; adjusted EPS before special items of $3.20 to $3.60; representing 7% to 20% growth year-over-year.

For the first quarter, the company expects: organic revenue growth of low double-digit year-over-year; and adjusted EPS before special items of $0.65 to $0.67.

Excluding special items, fourth quarter adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.99, up 13% from prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.0, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income from continuing operations declined to $269 million or $0.38 per share from $761 million or $1.10 per share, last year.

Sales were $6.7 billion, increased 5% compared to the prior year on an as reported basis and grew 10% organically. Analysts on average had estimated $6.89 billion in revenue. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.