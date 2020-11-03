Johnson Controls Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $441 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $563 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $5.95 billion from $6.27 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $563 Mln. vs. $615 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $5.95 Bln vs. $6.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 to $0.41

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.