Johnson Controls Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

July 31, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $975 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $1049 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $769 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $7.231 billion from $7.133 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $975 Mln. vs. $1049 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.231 Bln vs. $7.133 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 to $1.26 Full year EPS guidance: $3.66 to $3.69

