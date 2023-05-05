Johnson Controls Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $133 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $11 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $517 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $6.69 billion from $6.10 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $133 Mln. vs. $11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $6.69 Bln vs. $6.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 to $1.03 Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.60

