Johnson Controls Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Johnson Controls Inc (JCI):

Earnings: -$277 million in Q2 vs. $133 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $533 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $6.70 billion in Q2 vs. $6.69 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.75

