Johnson Controls Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Johnson Controls Inc (JCI):

-Earnings: $213 million in Q2 vs. $240 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.28 in Q2 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $0.42 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.36 per share -Revenue: $5.44 billion in Q2 vs. $5.78 billion in the same period last year.

