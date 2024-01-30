Johnson Controls Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $374 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $350 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $6.09 billion from $6.07 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $374 Mln. vs. $118 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $6.09 Bln vs. $6.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 to $0.78 Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.