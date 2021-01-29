Johnson Controls Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $451 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $311 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $5.34 billion from $5.58 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $311 Mln. vs. $306 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $5.34 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 to $0.49 Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.55

