Johnson Controls Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $379 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $574 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $594 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $6.61 billion from $6.34 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $379 Mln. vs. $574 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.61 Bln vs. $6.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 to $1.00 Full year EPS guidance: $2.98 to $3.02

