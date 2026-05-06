Johnson Controls Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $613 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $478 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $730 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $6.142 billion from $5.676 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $613 Mln. vs. $478 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $6.142 Bln vs. $5.676 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: 6 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.85 Full year revenue guidance: 6 %

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