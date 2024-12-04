Johnson Controls Expands Financial Market Presence

Johnson Controls (JCI) has released an update.
Johnson Controls International PLC, a prominent player in the financial markets, has its ordinary shares and several senior notes registered on the New York Stock Exchange. This diverse range of notes showcases the company’s robust presence and commitment to secure financial backing for future growth.
