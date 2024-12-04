Johnson Controls Expands Financial Market Presence

Johnson Controls (JCI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Johnson Controls International PLC, a prominent player in the financial markets, has its ordinary shares and several senior notes registered on the New York Stock Exchange. This diverse range of notes showcases the company’s robust presence and commitment to secure financial backing for future growth.

For further insights into JCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.