Johnson Controls’ Divestiture Strategy: Navigating Operational Risks and Financial Implications

November 20, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Johnson Controls (JCI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Johnson Controls faces significant risks due to its ongoing strategy to simplify its portfolio by divesting non-core product lines, such as the Air Distribution Technologies and R&LC HVAC businesses. The company risks operational disruptions, management distractions, and adverse reactions from stakeholders, which could complicate maintaining essential business relationships. Additionally, these divestitures might not achieve the desired strategic goals, potentially leading to asset impairment charges that could negatively impact financial results. Failure to effectively manage these risks or complete the divestitures could materially harm Johnson Controls’ financial standing and operational efficacy.

The average JCI stock price target is $87.00, implying 4.15% upside potential.

To learn more about Johnson Controls’ risk factors, click here.

