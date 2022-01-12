Johnson Controls Completes Acquisition Of FogHorn

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls (JCI), a maker of fire, security, and other equipment for buildings, said on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of FogHorn, a developer of Edge AI software for the industrial and commercial Internet of Things or IoT solutions.

Johnson Controls Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Vijay Sankaran, commented: "…By pervasively integrating Foghorn's world class Edge AI throughout our OpenBlue solution portfolio, we are accelerating the pace towards our vision of smart, autonomous buildings that continuously learn, adapt and automatically respond to the needs of the environment and people."

The acquisition of FogHorn is at a time when the number of sensors and amount of data in buildings continue to grow exponentially. The value of processing data and applying intelligence at the edge, without having to send data to the cloud, becomes increasingly pronounced.

With the move Sastry Malladi, who served as CTO at Foghorn, will join Johnson Controls and FogHorn's headquarters in Sunnyvale, will function as an 'AI Hub' for Johnson Controls.

In addition, FogHorn's technical team will also be integrated into the OpenBlue Solutions.

