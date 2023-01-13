Johnson Controls Buys Hybrid Energy For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI), an American Irish conglomerate, said on Friday that it has acquired Hybrid Energy AS, to boost its industrial heat pump portfolio.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Norway, Hybrid Energy will support the ability of Johnson Controls to address high-temperature heating requirements with a hybrid heat pump as its core.

"Through patented technology, Hybrid Energy solutions can achieve temperatures greater than 100 degrees Celsius using ultra-low-global warming potential natural refrigerants," Johnson Controls said in a statement.

The acquisition will also help Johnson Controls to provide high-temperature heat pumps in rapidly growing district heating and industrial markets, especially in Europe.

